Oregon Governor Expands Mask Requirements, Says COVID-19 'Getting Out Of Control'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

Oregon Governor Expands Mask Requirements, Says COVID-19 'Getting Out of Control'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The governor of the US state of Oregon Kate Brown in a statement warned that the COVID-19 outbreak across the state is nearly getting out of control and expanded face mask requirements.

"Today I am sounding the alarm: we are at risk of COVID-19 getting out of control in Oregon... Face coverings are required in some outdoor public spaces and indoor social get-togethers are capped at 10," Brown said via Twitter on Monday.

Starting July 15, face masks will be required in outdoor places where social distancing is not possible.

On July 1, face coverings began as a requirement statewide for all indoor public spaces.

In addition, indoor social get-togethers are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The state of Oregon has reported 12,438 cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths caused by the disease, according to the state health agency.

The United States has reported more than 3.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 135,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

