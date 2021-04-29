UrduPoint.com
Oregon Governor Extends State Of Emergency Amid Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:56 PM

Oregon Governor Extends State of Emergency Amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Thursday announced that she has extended the COVID-19-related state of emergency for another 60 days after a reported increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Thursday announced that she has extended the COVID-19-related state of emergency for another 60 days after a reported increase in the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We are in the middle of the fourth surge of COVID-19 in Oregon, driven by more contagious variants of the disease. We must stop hospitalizations from spiking, so we can save lives, help our nurses and doctors weather this surge, and ensure no Oregonian is denied vital health care," Brown said.

The state of emergency now extends to June 28, unless Brown decides to end it ahead of time or extend it yet again. By declaring a state of emergency, Oregon officials are able to gain access to additional Federal and state resources that otherwise would not be available.

Brown also urged the residents of her state to continue practicing physical distancing, wear masks and get vaccinated.

More Stories From World

