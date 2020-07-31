UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oregon Governor Says Federal Troops Preparing Withdrawal From Portland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Oregon Governor Says Federal Troops Preparing Withdrawal From Portland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that Federal troops are preparing to leave Portland after weeks of tensions in the west coast city.

The Democratic governor's statement comes days after reports circulated that local authorities had agreed with the withdrawal with Washington.

"I think we've had enough political grandstanding from DC...  today, federal troops are preparing to leave downtown Portland," Brown said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, footage from central Portland showed a swell of protesters peacefully gathering and chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Thursday night. No security incidents have yet been reported.

Governor Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have said the federal police presence in the city has inflamed tensions amid nationwide protests following the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd while being restrained by police. Many of the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police officers and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The US government initially sent 114 federal officers to Portland to protect the downtown federal courthouse. On Monday, media reported that the Trump administration has deployed 100 more federal agents to Portland, adding that the US president may send a further 50 to the city.

Related Topics

Riots Police Governor Washington Trump Portland George May Media From Government

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.