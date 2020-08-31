Oregon Governor to Send State Police to End Civil Unrest in Portland - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Oregon Governor Kate Brown has decided to deploy the state law reinforcement officers to the city of Portland, which has been engulfed in violent protests for three months, the governor's office said.

Violent protests and attacks on police, court buildings and Federal government facilities have been ongoing in Portland for more than three months. On Saturday night, at least one person was reportedly shot dead during clashes between the Black Lives Matter movement and supporters of US President Donald Trump. Protesters have also set the Portland Police Association building on fire.

"Governor Kate Brown today released the details of a unified law enforcement plan to protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland.

With months of nightly protests stretching the Portland Police Bureau's resources thin, additional local and state personnel, as well as federal resources, will give the Police Bureau the investigative capacity to arrest and charge those individuals who have engaged in violent or destructive acts and endangered public safety," the office said in a statement.

The Portland protests were sparked by the May 25 death of an African-American man, George Floyd, during his arrest in Minneapolis, located in the state of Minnesota.