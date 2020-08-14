Oregon State Police Leave Portland After Helping Local Forces Respond to Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Oregon State Police (OSP) have left downtown Portland after two weeks of providing assistance to local police officers in responding to daily violent protests in the city that often resulted in clashes and arrests, OSP spokesman Capt. Timothy R. Fox said.

On Wednesday, another gathering of some 200 people outside the Portland Justice Center was declared a riot after protesters started throwing unknown substances and launching fireworks near the building. At least two people were reported arrested and one police officer injured. The crowd was dispersed by about 2:30 a.m. (09:30 GMT).

"At this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority," Fox said as quoted by OPB broadcaster.

OSP troops were sent to Portland on July 30 for two weeks under an agreement between Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the US Department of Homeland Security with the aim to protect Federal property in the light of violent anti-racism protests that have been raging the city for almost 80 days.

According to the broadcaster, about 100 OSP troopers will return to their regular assignments.

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.