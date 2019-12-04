Oreshkin Says Would Like to Discuss WTO Issues in Davos With New EU Trade Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday that at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January, he would like to meet with new EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan and discuss issues of cooperation in the World Trade Organization

On the sidelines of a conference in Moscow organized by the WTO Secretariat, Oreshkin told reporters that freezing the work of the WTO Appellate Body was regrettable. The body has seven seats, but its functioning requires a minimum of three members.

Now there are exactly three people in this body, however, on December 10, two of them have their second and last term of office expired.

He stressed that Russia, for its part, would support any initiative that would allow the WTO to operate successfully.

"We see what the EC is talking about, they say that despite the freezing of the WTO work, the principles must be respected, there must be progress. I hope my first meeting with the new European trade commissioner will take place in Davos in January. We will discuss all these issues," Oreshkin said.