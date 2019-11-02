Oreshkin Unaware About Any Issues Related to Russian Delegates' Attendance of 2020 WEF

There is no information regarding the issues with the participation of Russian businessmen in the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in the Swiss town of Davos in January next year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) There is no information regarding the issues with the participation of Russian businessmen in the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in the Swiss town of Davos in January next year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Saturday.

"I do not know about those," Oreshkin told reporters in response to the question on whether there were any restrictions this year for the participation in the forum.

Last year, the WEF organizers denied participation to Russian businessmen Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, as well as Andrey Kostin, who had been put on the US sanctions list in spring.

The ban was later lifted, and a number of restrictions put forward instead. The organizers said they would take steps to ensure that the presence of Russians under sanctions at the forum fully complied with current legal conditions. Deripaska, Vekselberg and Kostin were included in the Russian delegation and attended the forum.