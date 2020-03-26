UrduPoint.com
Organization For Islamic Cooperation Commends Member States For Battle Against COVID-19

Thu 26th March 2020

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed the organization's support for the efforts of member states to counter the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the IOC released on Thursday said

"Al-Othaimeen commended the precautionary measures taken by member states to protect their citizens against the outbreak of the pandemic, calling on their citizens to adhere to those measures and the decisions of their respective countries in the public interest," the statement read.

Al-Othaimeen went on to stress the need to avoid spreading or listening to false rumors but rather to rely on official sources of information, the statement said.

The OIC chief added that the Muslim world should not stand on the sidelines and called on states to support scientific institutions to develop vaccines and drugs to treat infected patients.

"Al-Othaimeen also called on the governments of member states, research institutions, and scientists of the Muslim world to work, join hands, and coordinate to expedite the production of a vaccine or a cure for COVID-19," the statement went on.

The Saudi politician went on to express his appreciation for the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the efforts it made to aid countries ailing from the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the IsDB vowed to allocate a $2 billion rescue package to be distributed among member-states to aid small- and medium-sized enterprises.

