Organization of American States Adopts Resolution on Unfairness of Future Venezuelan Vote

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) has adopted a resolution to describe the upcoming parliamentary election in Venezuela as unfair and unfree.

"With 21 votes in favor, 4 against and 9 abstentions #OASassembly approves the resolution 'The Lack of Minimum Democratic Conditions to Guarantee Free, Fair, and Transparent Elections in the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela,'" OAS wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the adopted document, calling it decadent and interventionist.

OAS, which includes 35 countries of both Americas, is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognizing him as the legitimate head of Venezuela. The organization also calls for a boycott of the Venezuelan parliamentary election scheduled for December 6.