UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organization Of American States Adopts Resolution On Unfairness Of Future Venezuelan Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:50 AM

Organization of American States Adopts Resolution on Unfairness of Future Venezuelan Vote

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) has adopted a resolution to describe the upcoming parliamentary election in Venezuela as unfair and unfree.

"With 21 votes in favor, 4 against and 9 abstentions #OASassembly approves the resolution 'The Lack of Minimum Democratic Conditions to Guarantee Free, Fair, and Transparent Elections in the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela,'" OAS wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the adopted document, calling it decadent and interventionist.

OAS, which includes 35 countries of both Americas, is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognizing him as the legitimate head of Venezuela. The organization also calls for a boycott of the Venezuelan parliamentary election scheduled for December 6.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Resolution Twitter Venezuela December Opposition

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

4 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

6 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

6 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

6 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

6 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.