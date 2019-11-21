Organization of American States Adopts Resolution on Bolivia, Calls for General Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved on Wednesday a resolution on Bolivia, in which it stressed the need to organize a general election in the Latin American country.

"With 26 votes in favor, 3 against, 4 abstentions and 1 absent, #OAS Permanent Council approves Resolution 'The Situation in #Bolivia'," the OAS said on Twitter.

The draft resolution, submitted by the delegates from Brazil and Colombia, called on all parties to the conflict in Bolivia to immediately stop the violence and hold a general election as soon as possible.

Earlier on Wednesday, the country's interim president, Jeanine Anez, told reporters that a date for the general election might be announced by the end of the day.

At the same time, the parliament's upper house, now controlled by ousted President Evo Morales' party, considered any election without the approval of parliament to be unconstitutional. The lawmakers submitted their own draft law on the conduct of national and regional elections to the constitutional commission for review.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his reelection to a fourth term prompted protests. He had asked for political asylum, claiming there were plots to kill him. A spree of high-ranking resignations was then triggered, and Anez, then the opposition speaker of the Bolivian parliament's upper chamber, declared herself interim president. The Constitutional Court has recognized her claim as legitimate.