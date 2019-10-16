BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Organization of American States (OAS) has expressed support to the efforts of Ecuador's government to achieve peace amid mass protests in the country, condemning any action aimed at destabilizing the situation.

"The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) today approved the Declaration on the Defense of Democracy and Social Peace in the Republic of Ecuador during a special meeting in which it received a presentation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, Jose Valencia," OAS said in a Tuesday statement.

OAS welcomed the Sunday agreement between Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) to end the protracted demonstrations in Ecuador.

OAS expressed support "for the democratic regime in Ecuador, its legitimately constituted Government and its President Lenin Moreno Garces" and warned against "any action aimed at destabilizing the legitimately established Government and the rule of law, as well as any kind of interference that alters democracy and peaceful coexistence in Ecuador.

"

Moreno has accused supporters of his predecessor, Rafael Correa, of fueling protests that began earlier this month. One of the major reasons behind the protests was a decree on fuel subsidies cuts.

Moreno repealed the decree on Monday, saying that new legislation was being developed to ensure a fair subsidy policy.

According to Ecuador's ombudsman's office, at least 8 people died, 1,340 were wounded and 1,192 people were detained during the protests in Ecuador.