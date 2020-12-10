UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organization Of American States Rejects Venezuela's Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Organization of American States Rejects Venezuela's Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The permanent council of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday refused to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections held in Venezuela this past weekend.

"With 21 votes in favor, 2 against, 5 abstentions, 6 absent, the Permanent Council of the #OAS approves resolution 'Rejection of the Parliamentary Elections Held on December 6 in #Venezuela,'" the OAS wrote on Twitter.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political forces running for seats. The opposition bloc led by Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader who is backed by the United States, refused to take part in the election along with over 20 other parties.

According to voting results released by the electoral council on Tuesday, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, which includes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, received 68,43 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Alliance came second with 17.52 percent of the votes.

Moscow, which had its observer mission in the Latin American nation, has said it was satisfied with the campaign and expressed hope that the renewed parliament of Venezuela would become a platform for dialogue of all political forces.

The United Nations has said it would not take a position on the legitimacy of Venezuela's parliamentary elections but will continue encouraging political dialogue.

OAS, which includes 35 countries of both Americas, is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido, who they recognize as the legitimate head of Venezuela. The organization earlier called for a boycott of the parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Election Resolution National Assembly United Nations Parliament Vote Twitter Alliance United States Venezuela December Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

14 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

15 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

15 minutes ago

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

30 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.