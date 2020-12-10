MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The permanent council of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday refused to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections held in Venezuela this past weekend.

"With 21 votes in favor, 2 against, 5 abstentions, 6 absent, the Permanent Council of the #OAS approves resolution 'Rejection of the Parliamentary Elections Held on December 6 in #Venezuela,'" the OAS wrote on Twitter.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political forces running for seats. The opposition bloc led by Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader who is backed by the United States, refused to take part in the election along with over 20 other parties.

According to voting results released by the electoral council on Tuesday, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, which includes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, received 68,43 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Alliance came second with 17.52 percent of the votes.

Moscow, which had its observer mission in the Latin American nation, has said it was satisfied with the campaign and expressed hope that the renewed parliament of Venezuela would become a platform for dialogue of all political forces.

The United Nations has said it would not take a position on the legitimacy of Venezuela's parliamentary elections but will continue encouraging political dialogue.

OAS, which includes 35 countries of both Americas, is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido, who they recognize as the legitimate head of Venezuela. The organization earlier called for a boycott of the parliamentary elections.