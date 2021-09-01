Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold discussions on strengthening support for Somalia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 01 September 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 01 September 2021, at OIC headquarters, a delegation from the Integrated Office of the United Nations in Somalia headed by H.E. Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, to discuss the ways and means to strengthen support for Somalia.

H.E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs of the OIC, on behalf of H.

E. the OIC Secretary General, commended the UN’s efforts in favor of Somalia. He stressed on the OIC’s humanitarian and development activities and achievements in various social sectors in Somalia and assured the UN of the OIC’s continuous engagement to further contribute to the international community’s efforts aimed at accompanying development endeavors deployed by Somalia.

Both sides expressed their commitment to support peace-building activities in Somalia and raised issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to further work closely to achieve shared humanitarian and development goals.