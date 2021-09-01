UrduPoint.com

Organization Of Islamic Cooperation And UN Integrated Office In Somalia Hold Discussions On Strengthening Support For Somalia

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:36 PM

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold discussions on strengthening support for Somalia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 01 September 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 01 September 2021, at OIC headquarters, a delegation from the Integrated Office of the United Nations in Somalia headed by H.E. Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, to discuss the ways and means to strengthen support for Somalia.

H.E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs of the OIC, on behalf of H.

E. the OIC Secretary General, commended the UN’s efforts in favor of Somalia. He stressed on the OIC’s humanitarian and development activities and achievements in various social sectors in Somalia and assured the UN of the OIC’s continuous engagement to further contribute to the international community’s efforts aimed at accompanying development endeavors deployed by Somalia.

Both sides expressed their commitment to support peace-building activities in Somalia and raised issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to further work closely to achieve shared humanitarian and development goals.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations September From OIC

Recent Stories

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

1 minute ago
 ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of ..

ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of Sept 6

33 minutes ago
 Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

Syrian oil spill moves away from northern Cyprus

28 minutes ago
 Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prio ..

Javed Latif should clear his position on PMDA prior to NA body's upcoming meetin ..

29 minutes ago
 China not underdog in final-round of Asian World C ..

China not underdog in final-round of Asian World Cup qualifiers

29 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Coped With Excess Oil Inventories, Now Time ..

OPEC+ Coped With Excess Oil Inventories, Now Time to Maintain Market Balance - N ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.