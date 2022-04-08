UrduPoint.com

Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Cultural Agency Hopes Russia To Join As Member Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is hopeful that Russia will soon accept their invitation to join the body as a member, Raheel Qamar, head of science and technology sector at ICESCO, told Sputnik

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is hopeful that Russia will soon accept their invitation to join the body as a member, Raheel Qamar, head of science and technology sector at ICESCO, told Sputnik.

"Well, right now we are not very heavily engaged with Russia because they're just an observer nation, but we have asked them to become a member nation of ICESCO," Qamar said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium. "Once they become that they can come together with us in joint partnership in developing the economies of the different parts of the world ... I think that is very important. Russia has been considering that for a while, and we are very hopeful that they will become a full member of ICESCO."

When asked when it may happen, Qamar stated, "That depends completely upon Russia."

"We are open to it, and we would love Russia to be part of our member states, and I'm hoping that it will happen sooner than later," he said.

ICESCO, he added, brings together 54 member states in Central Asia, Asia, the middle East, Africa and South America.

Russia, as an observer nation, has been assisting the Islamic Cooperation Organization's cultural agency in different activities, and ICESCO is very grateful for that, according to Qamar.

"Basically, the idea behind that is to uplift the economies of these nations and to uplift the science and technology capabilities," he emphasized. "I'm from the science and technology sector. I'm heading that at ICESCO, and our basic aim is economic development of these nations, moving away from an agro-based economy to a knowledge-based economy. And Russia being one of our Observer Nations, I'm sure in the future we will have more collaboration with them in developing these activities in all our member states."

Qamar spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium, which brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence agencies to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

