Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Interested In Structural Reforms - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:05 AM

Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ramazan Abdulatipov said on Thursday that a number of OIC members were interested in reforming the organization

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ramazan Abdulatipov said on Thursday that a number of OIC members were interested in reforming the organization.

Russian city of Ufa hosts the meeting of the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group from November 28-30. The meeting is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the OIC.

"While celebrating the anniversary of the organization, a number of member states of the organization naturally raise the question of increasing the effectiveness of this important international community, including through reforms, demanding that the structure of OIC secretariat be reformed," Abdulatipov said.

He stressed that the OIC Council and officials were currently developing options for reforming the organization.

The OIC comprises 57 member states from four continents and is the world's largest intergovernmental organization apart from the United Nations, according to its official website. The organization serves to protect Muslims' interests around the world.

