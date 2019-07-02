Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Starts Visit to Russia on Tuesday

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen will begin his official visit to Russia on July 2 to last through July 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen will begin his official visit to Russia on July 2 to last through July 4.

According to the organization, Al-Othaimeen will meet senior Russian officials and discuss promoting relations between the IOC and Russia as well as issues related to the Islamic world.

During the visit, Othaimeen is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia holds a status of an observer state in the 57-member OIC.