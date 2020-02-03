Organization of Islamic Cooperation Slams US' Middle East Peace Plan, Expresses Support for Palestine

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the US' plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed support for the Palestinian Authority, Saudi media reported on Monday, citing the OIC's statement

Earlier in the day, the OIC held an emergency ministerial-level meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to discuss the peace plan.

"The US peace plan undermines the rules of international law and contradicts the terms of the peace process," the OIC said in a final statement.

According to the statement, OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen confirmed during the meeting that he supported the formation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.