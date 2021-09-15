Organized Crime And Corruption Reporting Project Halts Operations in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCPR), an international investigative reporting organization, has suspended its activities in Russia to protect its local employees, Drew Sullivan, one of the founders of the project, said on Wednesday.

Another founder of the organization is Romanian investigative journalist Paul Radu. The colleagues met in 2003 and have collaborated ever since, including through the establishment of the OCCPR as an international platform for independent media centers and reporters to cover crime and corruption-related stories.

"We have made the decision to close our operations inside Russia to protect our employees. We will not stop reporting on the kleptocracy but increasingly there is little gained from being there and great risks to the freedom of employees.

We will work with journalists outside," Sullivan tweeted.

In a statement published on its website, the organization said the majority of OCCRP partners in Russia had been labeled foreign agents, which obstructed their work.

Novaya Gazeta (a media outlet designated as a foreign agent in Russia) is the only Russian partner on the organization's list.

The notion "foreign agent" was first introduced in Russian in 2012 and may relate to any non-government organization, individual or media outlet which is funded from abroad and considered to be a foreign agent. Those on the foreign agent list are subject to special registration and monitoring rules.