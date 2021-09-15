UrduPoint.com

Organized Crime And Corruption Reporting Project Halts Operations In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Organized Crime And Corruption Reporting Project Halts Operations in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCPR), an international investigative reporting organization, has suspended its activities in Russia to protect its local employees, Drew Sullivan, one of the founders of the project, said on Wednesday.

Another founder of the organization is Romanian investigative journalist Paul Radu. The colleagues met in 2003 and have collaborated ever since, including through the establishment of the OCCPR as an international platform for independent media centers and reporters to cover crime and corruption-related stories.

"We have made the decision to close our operations inside Russia to protect our employees. We will not stop reporting on the kleptocracy but increasingly there is little gained from being there and great risks to the freedom of employees.

We will work with journalists outside," Sullivan tweeted.

In a statement published on its website, the organization said the majority of OCCRP partners in Russia had been labeled foreign agents, which obstructed their work.

Novaya Gazeta (a media outlet designated as a foreign agent in Russia) is the only Russian partner on the organization's list.

The notion "foreign agent" was first introduced in Russian in 2012 and may relate to any non-government organization, individual or media outlet which is funded from abroad and considered to be a foreign agent. Those on the foreign agent list are subject to special registration and monitoring rules.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia May Media From

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in cl ..

Supreme Council of Energy discusses progress in clean energy, carbon abatement

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family C ..

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Family Care Authority as part of Depar ..

16 minutes ago
 90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

45 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's de ..

Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's decisions

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.