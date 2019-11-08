UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organized Crime Shares Funding, Members With International Terrorism - UN Team Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:16 PM

Organized Crime Shares Funding, Members With International Terrorism - UN Team Coordinator

International terrorism in some ways overlaps with organized crime, mainly when it comes to financial and human flows, the coordinator of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL, Al-Qaida (both banned in Russia) and Taliban, Edmund Fitton-Brown, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) International terrorism in some ways overlaps with organized crime, mainly when it comes to financial and human flows, the coordinator of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL, Al-Qaida (both banned in Russia) and Taliban, Edmund Fitton-Brown, told Sputnik in an interview.

"There's no doubt that that connection exists," Fitton-Brown said, asked whether there is any proven link between terrorism and organized crime.

First, terrorist groups benefit by being able to recruit criminals as terrorists, something they call the redemption narrative. This is especially true for Islamic State (ISIL, IS).

"I've heard it expressed in one ISIL propaganda where they said 'sometimes the best endings have the worst beginnings', and what they're saying effectively is if you were a petty criminal, you know a thief or a drug dealer, whatever it is, but if you embrace ISIL, then everything can be forgiven, you can redeem yourself, you can have a respectable life and a respectable martyrdom," Fitton-Brown said.

"Secondly, some ISIL terrorist finance movements have been through established money launderers who were money launderers dealing with non-terrorist funds but were perfectly happy in these cases to deal with terrorist funds as well. And the same applies to weapons," he added.

In some cases, gangs, particularly those who are successful in making a profit, avoid contacts with terrorists in order not to attract the attention of police and international counterterror authorities, the UN team coordinator noted.

In July, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2482, which expressed concern that terrorists can benefit from organized crime as a source of financing or logistical support and called on the member-states to consider engaging relevant local communities and non-governmental actors in developing strategies to counter terrorism and organized crime.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Resolution Police United Nations Russia Same Money July Criminals From Best Ismail Industries Limited Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

China jails former Japanese politician for smuggli ..

46 seconds ago

Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi ..

47 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues s ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to ensure trains schedule

54 seconds ago

Local administration launches crackdown against fl ..

14 minutes ago

Korean coach Han Sangsu arrives to train athletes

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.