Organizer of Hong Kong Anti-Government Protests Attacked - Opposition Group

Jimmy Sham, the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes anti-government protests in Hong Kong, was attacked by two masked men at a restaurant on Thursday, suffering no injuries, the CHRF said in a statement shared with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Jimmy Sham, the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes anti-government protests in Hong Kong, was attacked by two masked men at a restaurant on Thursday, suffering no injuries, the CHRF said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

"At around 12:50pm [04:50 a.m. GMT], Convenor of CHRF was attacked by 2 men who had their face covered and was holding baseball bat and long knife, in a restaurant at Tak Hing Street, Jordan [Hong Kong's area] ... Jimmy Sham is not hurt but his friend who was trying to protect him got hit 3 times by the bat. The friend has been sent to hospital for further check-ups," the CHRF said.

The attack came two days prior to a large-scale rally, organized by the CHRF, which was set to take place on the fifth anniversary of the refusal of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region.

However, earlier in the day, Hong Kong police banned the event, citing previous clashes between the protesters and law enforcement.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is China's internal affair and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."

Despite demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill, locals also call on the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.