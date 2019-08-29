UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organizer Of Hong Kong Anti-Government Protests Attacked - Opposition Group

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Organizer of Hong Kong Anti-Government Protests Attacked - Opposition Group

Jimmy Sham, the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes anti-government protests in Hong Kong, was attacked by two masked men at a restaurant on Thursday, suffering no injuries, the CHRF said in a statement shared with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Jimmy Sham, the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes anti-government protests in Hong Kong, was attacked by two masked men at a restaurant on Thursday, suffering no injuries, the CHRF said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

"At around 12:50pm [04:50 a.m. GMT], Convenor of CHRF was attacked by 2 men who had their face covered and was holding baseball bat and long knife, in a restaurant at Tak Hing Street, Jordan [Hong Kong's area] ... Jimmy Sham is not hurt but his friend who was trying to protect him got hit 3 times by the bat. The friend has been sent to hospital for further check-ups," the CHRF said.

The attack came two days prior to a large-scale rally, organized by the CHRF, which was set to take place on the fifth anniversary of the refusal of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region.

However, earlier in the day, Hong Kong police banned the event, citing previous clashes between the protesters and law enforcement.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is China's internal affair and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."

Despite demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill, locals also call on the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Related Topics

Attack Police China Beijing Hong Kong Tak June Congress Criminals Event

Recent Stories

VIS assigns IER to Sania Enterprises

3 seconds ago

Italian President Tasks Outgoing Prime Minister Co ..

5 seconds ago

Police recover 38 stolen vehicles Dir Lower

7 seconds ago

Karachi Commissioner assures support to cause of a ..

9 seconds ago

Transport department introduces VICS for safe,secu ..

11 seconds ago

Medical facilities being provided to Zardari, Nawa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.