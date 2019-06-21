Organizer of Orthodoxy Assembly, Member of Georgian Parliament Kutsnashvili Resigns

The organizer of the International Assembly on Orthodoxy, a member of the Georgian parliament, Zakariya Kutsnashvili resigned against the backdrop of protests in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The organizer of the International Assembly on Orthodoxy, a member of the Georgian parliament, Zakariya Kutsnashvili resigned against the backdrop of protests in Tbilisi.

"Peace and harmony are much more valuable to me than the mandate of a lawmaker," he told reporters.