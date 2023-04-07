Organizer of Terrorist Attack in Southwestern Iran Sentenced to Death - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The main defendant in the case of the deadly November shooting in Iran's Khuzestan Province has been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Friday, citing the court.

Abbas Kurkuri has been sentenced to capital punishment after the court determined that his firearm had been used in the killing of a nine-year-old boy among other victims of the attack in the city of Izeh, the Tasnim agency reported, citing the verdict.

In the evening on November 16, 2022, two motorcyclists opened fire on law enforcement officers and civilians in Izeh city center. The shooting resulted in the death of seven people, including nine-year old Kian Pirfalak, and injured ten others.

In late December, Khuzestan Province Prosecutor Sadegh Jafari Changi said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested two organizers of the attack and another two died in an armed conflict with the detention team.