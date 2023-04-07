Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Organizer Of Terrorist Attack In Southwestern Iran Sentenced To Death - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Organizer of Terrorist Attack in Southwestern Iran Sentenced to Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The main defendant in the case of the deadly November shooting in Iran's Khuzestan Province has been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Friday, citing the court.

Abbas Kurkuri has been sentenced to capital punishment after the court determined that his firearm had been used in the killing of a nine-year-old boy among other victims of the attack in the city of Izeh, the Tasnim agency reported, citing the verdict.

In the evening on November 16, 2022, two motorcyclists opened fire on law enforcement officers and civilians in Izeh city center. The shooting resulted in the death of seven people, including nine-year old Kian Pirfalak, and injured ten others.

In late December, Khuzestan Province Prosecutor Sadegh Jafari Changi said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested two organizers of the attack and another two died in an armed conflict with the detention team.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Iran Died November December Media Court

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

27 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

1 hour ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

1 hour ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.