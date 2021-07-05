Organizers Cancel LGBT+ 'Pride March' in Tbilisi After Counter-Protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The organizers of the LGBT+ "Pride March" decided to cancel the planned event on Monday in Georgia's Tbilisi after a counter-protest by radical groups, the Tbilisi Pride NGO said.

The march was scheduled to take place at 14:00 GMT but counter-protesters flooded central Tbilisi. Some radical groups threw bottles and sticks at reporters. The Georgian Interior Ministry launched an investigation over attacks on media and an attempt to damage the offices of NGOs that support the LGBT community.

"Taking into account today's events, we have no expectations that the Interior Ministry will sincerely fulfill its obligations, since we see that the police do not react to the facts of violence that are taking place in front of their eyes, and the huge wave of hatred that we are now seeing is supported by the leadership and the patriarchy ... On behalf of 'Tbilisi Pride', we would like to inform you that the Pride March will not take place today," the NGO said in a statement.