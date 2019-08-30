Organizers Cancel Saturday Rally in Hong Kong Over Police Ban - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) decided to cancel the Saturday mass rally in Hong Kong after police rejected the request for holding the demonstration, Chinese media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Hong Kong police announced that it was banning the CHRF rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns.

The CHRF said that the rally would be canceled due to the ban imposed by police, but they are not ruling out the possibility that people will fill the streets despite that fact, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement. Protesters are now demanding the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions and the release of everyone arrested during the conflict.