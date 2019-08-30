UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organizers Cancel Saturday Rally In Hong Kong Over Police Ban - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:48 PM

Organizers Cancel Saturday Rally in Hong Kong Over Police Ban - Reports

The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) decided to cancel the Saturday mass rally in Hong Kong after police rejected the request for holding the demonstration, Chinese media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) decided to cancel the Saturday mass rally in Hong Kong after police rejected the request for holding the demonstration, Chinese media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Hong Kong police announced that it was banning the CHRF rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns.

The CHRF said that the rally would be canceled due to the ban imposed by police, but they are not ruling out the possibility that people will fill the streets despite that fact, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement. Protesters are now demanding the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions and the release of everyone arrested during the conflict.

Related Topics

Riots Police China Hong Kong June Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

5 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

5 minutes ago

Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity ..

45 seconds ago

Senators say India committing grave human rights v ..

47 seconds ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

49 seconds ago

Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation fro ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.