Organizers for the Winter International Arts Festival in Sochi Refuses to Cancel Event

Centric Sputnik digest is finally here. In this issue, we discuss an arts festival in Sochi braving coronavirus fears, a mobile app for a monastery, religion in the constitution, a French diplomat's love for the Pushkim museum and a late-night wedding extravaganza

Arts Festival In Sochi Still On Despite Coronavirus Scare

Organizers for the Winter International Arts Festival in Sochi, scheduled to run from February 13-23, have said they will not cancel the event. "We cannot reschedule, we have contracts for everything," Dmitry Grinchenko, the head of the Russian Concert Agency, told Sputnik.

At the same time, the Russian Investment Forum, which is also to be held in the Black Sea resort later this month, will likely be put off because of the coronavirus outbreak. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has suggested rescheduling the investment event at the request of several cabinet members.

Meanwhile, a Chinese student hospitalized in Russia's Tyumen with a case of coronavirus is still undergoing treatment, the regional health department told Sputnik. According to the healthcare officials, the patient is feeling well and has had no changes to her condition over the weekend. Only two cases of the virus have been confirmed in Russia so far.

The Valaam Monastery has launched mobile applications for iOS and Android that allow users to take a 3D tour of its grounds, which are tucked away on a remote island in northwestern Russia. The virtual guidebook uses geotags so that visitors on the island will always know exactly where they are and find sights to explore nearby.

In addition, the app will contain an e-Bible and various prayers in both Russian and Church Slavonic.

The app is free and has no ads.

A number of amendments to the Russian Constitution have already been proposed, and most deal with political, economic and social policy.

However, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill has suggested that the country's main law should mention God.

The vice-president of the Congress of the Jewish Religious Organizations and Associations in Russia, Rabby Zinovy Kogan, has backed the patriarch's initiative, suggesting the wording: "God bless and save Russia."

Mufti Albir Krganov, the chair of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, has similarly advocated for adding a few words about the role of religions in the preamble.

The Communists of Russia party which should not be confused with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is strongly against any mention of religion in the Constitution.

"We respect the faithful from all religions, but we are strongly against any religious symbols in the constitution of our secular state," the chair of the party's central committee, Maksim Suraikin said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked to comment on the potential mention of God in the constitution, said that a special working group was handling all the discussions on amendments.

New French Ambassador Reminisces On First Visit To Pushkin Museum

Pierre Levy, France's new ambassador to Russia, told the Trianon Startups forum he became "enraptured" when he first visited the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow.

"I will forever remember my first Sunday in Moscow when I visited your museum. I was enraptured seeing its rich collection. Your employees were warm and welcoming. I believe there are places where creative energy develops fiercely, actively. Pushkin Museum is one of such blissful places, you just feel positive waves here," the diplomat said.

Trianon Startups is an event that brought together Russian start-ups and large French companies. The first such gathering was held in the Palace of Versailles in April 2019.

Moscow register offices have performed their first nocturnal nuptials. Eight couples got married on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Moscow mayor's site said.

The palindromic date (02/02/2020) added to the allure of the night-time weddings.