Organizers of Street Protests in Turkey to be Punished - Nationalist Party Leader

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The leader of Turkey's right-wing Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, said on Thursday that organizers of street protests in the country will be punished.

"Those who call for street protests in an effort to disturb the peace in the country will be punished.

Turkey is not a country where issues are resolved on the street. Opposition calls for early elections are also useless. Elections will be held in 2023," Bahceli told reporters.