Organizers Select 4 Journalists to Moderate 2020 US Presidential Debates

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced on Wednesday that it has selected four journalists to moderate the 2020 presidential and vice presidential debates.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will engage in three televised debates on September 29, October 15 and 22. Their running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to a debate on October 7.

The CPD said the first presidential debate will be moderated by Fox news Sunday anchor Chris Wallace. The second and third debates will be moderated by, C-SPAN senior executive producer Steve Scully and NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today, has been chosen to moderate the vice presidential debate, CDP also said.

All debates will be moderated by a single person and will run from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EST without commercial breaks.

The CPD said the first and the third presidential debates will be divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator and announced at least one week before the event.

The second debate will take the form of a town hall meeting during which citizens will pose questions, the CPD added.