Organizers, Visitors Bracing For Hot Weather At Osaka World Expo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) With Sunday marking one week since the opening of the six-month World Exposition on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, organizers and visitors are bracing for hot weather, as entrance gates and pavilions have been experiencing long lines.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said it hopes to see an increase in daily visitors, which currently range from 40,000 to just under 80,000 on weekdays. If the current pace continues, attendance will fall short of the target of attracting 28.2 million people over the course of the event on Yumeshima through Oct. 13.
On the first Saturday since the event opened, visitors wearing hats and holding umbrellas for shade lined up at the east gate near Yumeshima Station, which connects directly to the expo site. The temperature reached 28.1 C, the highest since the expo began.
Hiromi Matsushita, a 36-year-old resident of Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, said after filling her bottle at a water station at the venue, "I'm happy I can drink cold water without creating trash."
People also formed long queues in front of pavilions set up by participating countries and regions, as some allowed entry without prior reservations.
Visitors to a joint pavilion by the five Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden -- can rent umbrellas while waiting outdoors, according to the facility's organizer.
Water mist systems have been installed at the Oman and South Korea pavilions.
In contrast to the east gate, the flow of visitors arriving by bus was smoother at the other entrance gate, the west gate.
The association is encouraging visitors traveling by private car to use park-and-ride systems, in which shuttle buses transport people from three designated parking lots to the venue. The nearest lot, Maishima on Yumeshima, about 15 minutes from the expo site, still had available spaces.
The expo drew nearly 120,000 visitors on its opening day, April 13, amid concerns over rising construction costs, delays in pavilion completion and low public support.
To reach the target of 28.2 million visitors, the expo would need to draw an average of 150,000 people daily. The association hopes attendance will increase in the latter half of the expo period, as seen in past editions.
In the past week, heavy rain and lightning warnings forced access to the top of the Grand Ring -- the expo's symbolic wooden structure with a circumference of 2 kilometers that encircles the venue -- to be restricted.
Among the 158 participating countries and regions, India, Nepal, Vietnam and Brunei still have not completed their exhibits due to ongoing construction work on interiors and displays, according to the association.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Organizers, visitors bracing for hot weather at Osaka World Expo5 minutes ago
-
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: the 14-year-old whose IPL dream came true3 hours ago
-
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian soldiers' lovers kept waiting as war drags on4 hours ago
-
'Pandora's box': alarm bells in Indonesia over rising military role4 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court intervenes to block Trump deportations4 hours ago
-
Another round of anti-Trump protests hits US cities4 hours ago
-
US, Iran report progress in nuclear talks, will meet again4 hours ago
-
Ecuador on 'maximum alert' over alleged assassination plot4 hours ago
-
Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass4 hours ago
-
T'Wolves dominate Lakers, Nuggets edge Clippers as NBA playoffs start4 hours ago
-
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher4 hours ago