Organizing Putin-Biden Meeting Currently Not on Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is currently not on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, this issue is not on the agenda," Peskov said.