Orienteering Event Featuring First Aid Held In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

Orienteering event featuring first aid held in Beijing

A total of 173 teams on Saturday joined an orienteering race in Beijing, which presented trials of not only a 21-kilometer walk but also first aid skills tests

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) : A total of 173 teams on Saturday joined an orienteering race in Beijing, which presented trials of not only a 21-kilometer walk but also first aid skills tests.

The participants had to finish six first aid tests during the race, which included Q&A, wound dressing, stretcher and automated external defibrillator use, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and the Heimlich maneuver.

"I have never taken part in a race that combines orienteering and first aid skills," said Huang Lei, a participant. "I gathered so much first aid knowledge through the event. "The "Ready Go" orienteering event was held by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation and the Red Cross Society of the China Beijing Branch, gathering 865 participants from across the country on this year's World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

