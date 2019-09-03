UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orlando Int'l Airport In Florida To Close On Tuesday Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:10 AM

Orlando Int'l Airport in Florida to Close on Tuesday Ahead of Hurricane Dorian - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Orlando International Airport in the southeastern US state of Florida will close on Tuesday as the category 4 Hurricane Dorian approaches the state.

"Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at [Orlando International Airport] on Tuesday, September 3," the airport tweeted.

The airport will close at 2:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).

Hurricane Dorian on Monday went from a category 5, the highest possible, to a category 4 hurricane. It currently remains stationary offshore of the Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds at 145 miles per hour.

According to the CNN news outlet, at least 665 flights into, out of or within the United States scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled in anticipation of the approaching hurricane.

Related Topics

Orlando Florida United States September From Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

3 hours ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

3 hours ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

2 hours ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

2 hours ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.