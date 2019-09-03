MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Orlando International Airport in the southeastern US state of Florida will close on Tuesday as the category 4 Hurricane Dorian approaches the state.

"Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at [Orlando International Airport] on Tuesday, September 3," the airport tweeted.

The airport will close at 2:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).

Hurricane Dorian on Monday went from a category 5, the highest possible, to a category 4 hurricane. It currently remains stationary offshore of the Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds at 145 miles per hour.

According to the CNN news outlet, at least 665 flights into, out of or within the United States scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled in anticipation of the approaching hurricane.