Orlov Sentence In Russia An Attempt To 'silence' Putin Critics: Nobel Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The committee that decides the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, said Wednesday that the sentencing of human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov in Russia to a prison term was an attempt to "silence" critics.
The 70-year-old Orlov -- a key figure of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group -- was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday.
Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "regime has for many years tried to silence the leadership of Memorial and other important civil society organisations in Russia.
"They are now using the war on Ukraine as a pretext to finish the job," Frydnes said in a statement.
"It is important that they won't succeed," Frydnes added.
In 2022, Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace prize together with Ales Bialiatski from Belarus and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.
The Nobel Committee said that Memorial was honoured for "its outstanding efforts in documenting war crimes, human rights abuses, and the abuse of power in the former Soviet Union as well as in post-Soviet Russia."
Orlov was accused of discrediting the Russian army in a column written for the French online publication Mediapart, and fined in October after a first trial.
The fine was a relatively lenient punishment and prosecutors called for a new trial.
Created in the late 1980s, Memorial established itself as a key pillar of Russian civil society by preserving the memory of victims of communist repression and by campaigning against rights violations.
Russian authorities officially disbanded the organisation in late 2021 amid an already tightening repression.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From World
-
Meet the influencer giving young Mexicans their election news2 minutes ago
-
Chad government on alert after attack on security services13 minutes ago
-
Texas towns evacuated as raging wildfires destroy homes22 minutes ago
-
More than 20 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal22 minutes ago
-
Biden declared 'fit for duty' as age issue looms in election23 minutes ago
-
As mission ends, US lunar lander could still 'wake' back up23 minutes ago
-
Guinea unions announce suspension of general strike33 minutes ago
-
From edge of extinction to Australia's croc 'paradise'42 minutes ago
-
Navalny funeral planned in Moscow on Friday43 minutes ago
-
Glitch causes Coinbase account balances to fall to zero2 hours ago
-
TikTok make-up influencers spark health warnings2 hours ago
-
Henry restricts Australia to 147-4 at tea in first NZ Test2 hours ago