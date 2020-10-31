Orthodox Christian Priest Shot in French Lyon, Shooter Fled - Reports

An Orthodox priest was shot in French Lyon on Saturday near a Greek church, and the alleged attacker has fled the area, BFMTV reported

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged residents to avoid visiting the 7th district of Lyon, where the incident occurred. The area was cordoned off.

The shooting occurred as France is experiencing national dismay in the wake of an increasing Islamic threat following the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by beheading at the hands of a radicalized Chechen teenager in mid-October.

The motive for the killing was the use of caricatures of Islamic prophet Mohammad by Paty to teach his students freedom of speech.

At a memorial service for the deceased teacher, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to step up efforts to combat radical islam and expressed support for continued use of cartoons of the Islamic prophet as manifestation of freedom of speech. His comments outraged the Muslim world, with many Islamic countries and communities describing them as insulting.