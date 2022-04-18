Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusalem to Mark Easter - Cleric

Orthodox Christians from around the world will be allowed to come to Jerusalem this Sunday to mark Easter for the first time since the pandemic began, a spokesperson for the Moscow Patriarchate said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Orthodox Christians from around the world will be allowed to come to Jerusalem this Sunday to mark Easter for the first time since the pandemic began, a spokesperson for the Moscow Patriarchate said.

Millions of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Europe, Africa and the middle East will celebrate Easter on April 24, a week after most Christians in the western world did so.

"Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted but other restrictions have, of course, been imposed and they have made travel much more difficult.

Nonetheless, someone will manage it into Jerusalem," Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk told Rossiya 24, a Russian television channel.

Israel lifted restrictions for travel to and from Russia in March, two years after the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The Jewish state did not back Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine but flights from Russia to Israel are hard to come by.