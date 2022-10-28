Orthodox Church in Geneva Doused With Red Paint - Russian Mission to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Geneva was attacked by unknown persons who doused it with red paint on the night of October 27-28, the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Geneva was attacked by unknown persons who doused it with red paint on the night of October 27-28, the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva said on Friday.

"On the night of October 28, 2022, a group of unidentified persons committed an act of vandalism by dousing paint on the entrance to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Geneva the stauropegial parish of the Russian Orthodox Church, operating since 1961," the mission said in a statement.