Orthodox Churches In Moscow To Hold Services Without Parishioners On April 13-19 - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Orthodox Churches in Moscow to Hold Services Without Parishioners on April 13-19 - Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Services at Orthodox churches in the Russian capital will be held without parishioners next week, as the coronavirus lockdown continues in Moscow, the Russian Orthodox Church informs.

"To fulfill the above order of the chief state sanitary doctor in the city of Moscow and to perform services in the time frame set by him only with the participation of the clergy of the church, as well as employees and volunteers whose presence is necessary," the first Patriarchal vicar for Moscow, Metropolitan Voskresensky Dionysius, said in a letter to the clergy of Moscow and the Moscow Region, posted on the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

