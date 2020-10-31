UrduPoint.com
Orthodox Priest Wounded In Shooting In France's Lyon, Attacker Flees: Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:03 PM

Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France's Lyon, attacker flees: police

An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon before fleeing, said a police source

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon before fleeing, said a police source.

The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named.

