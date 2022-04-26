Orthodox Society Does Not Object to Register St. Alexander Church in Jerusalem for Russia

The Orthodox Palestine Society (OPS), which owns the world-renowned St. Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem, does not object to transferring ownership to the Russian state but would like to get written guarantees allowing the OPS to administer the property and conduct services, president of the OPS/US Section, Nicholas Ohotin, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Orthodox Palestine Society (OPS), which owns the world-renowned St. Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem, does not object to transferring ownership to the Russian state but would like to get written guarantees allowing the OPS to administer the property and conduct services, president of the OPS/US Section, Nicholas Ohotin, told Sputnik.

Earlier in April, the newspaper Haaretz reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett requesting transfer of ownership of the St. Alexander Nevsky church in Jerusalem to the Russian Federation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the issue of handing over the ownership of the church is high on the agenda of bilateral relations between Russia and Israel.

Ohotin said that representatives of the OPS have discussed the St. Alexander Nevsky church question with representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate and with members of the Russian government.

"Our position is that we do not object to the church being registered in the name of the Russian Federation. However, we would require written guarantees that we would continue a century-long tradition of administering the property and conducting the Divine services," he said.

This is also the position of the Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR), Ohotin added.

"If Moscow issues such written guarantees to the ROCOR, than the Orthodox Palestinian Society may be able to persuade the Israeli government to allow the Russian Federation to register our property in its name," he pointed out.

St. Alexander Nevsky church was supposed to be transferred to Russia's ownership two years ago as part of a deal on the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American who was arrested in 2019 at a Russian airport for drug smuggling, according to Haaretz newspaper. Last month, a Jerusalem District Court ruled that the decision on the fate of the church should be made by a special government commission due to the church's status as a holy site.

When asked about the importance of the St. Alexander Nevsky church for Russian Orthodox Christian believers, Ohotin said the church is a part of the building complex that includes the Tomb of the Lord, where Jesus resurrected some 2,000 years ago.

"Historically, it is important, because this is a Russian Orthodox church that is right in the middle of the Old City of Jerusalem and it contains what are known as the Judgement Gates, which is a gate in a wall that, according to historians, existed at the time of Jesus Christ, and was the opening, through which He passed with the Cross toward the Golgotha," Ohotin said.

The Church of St. Alexander Nevsky is located adjacent to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. It was constructed at the end of the 19th century and after the Russian revolution of 1917 became the subject of controversy regarding the rights to the property.