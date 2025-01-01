Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' A Symbol Of Unity: Architect
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Osaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A towering wooden "Grand Ring" built for Expo 2025 in Osaka pays homage to Japan's architectural history and is a symbol of unity despite criticism over costs, its creator says.
The two-kilometre (1.2-mile) circumference of Sou Fujimoto's striking structure will surround dozens of national pavilions at the six-month-long event from April.
World Expo, held every five years in different locations, allows participating countries to show off their technological and cultural strengths.
Organisers have struggled to rouse enthusiasm for the 2025 event, facing slow ticket sales and public concern over the ballooning construction budget.
But Fujimoto, one of Japan's top architects, told AFP there is a deeper value to the 34.4 billion Yen ($220 million) Grand Ring than just its price tag.
The Expo is a "really beautiful, precious opportunity where so many different cultures... and countries come together in one place to create diversity and unity", the 53-year-old said under the Ring's imposing latticed beams.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' a symbol of unity: architect5 minutes ago
-
Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media35 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia45 minutes ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup45 minutes ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine55 minutes ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar to almost 37,000: data1 hour ago
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city1 hour ago
-
Israeli attacks pushing Gaza healthcare towards total collapse: UN2 hours ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve2 hours ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump3 hours ago
-
South Korea says will send Jeju Air crash black box to US4 hours ago