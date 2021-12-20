UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:40 AM

Osaka Fire Suspect Bought Gasoline in November, Used It to Start Deadly Blaze - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The elderly man suspected of starting the deadly fire at the psychiatric clinic in Japan's Osaka bought gasoline he used for initiating the blaze in late November, the NHK broadcaster reports citing police.

Gasoline was detected near the entrance of the clinic, informed sources told the broadcaster on Monday. According to investigators, Tanimoto Morio, 61, purchased the gasoline from an Osaka service station, which has a record of the man presenting identification.

On Sunday, investigators said that, as seen in security camera footage, the man stood in front of the clinic's exit spreading his arms in order to keep people from leaving the building.

The deadly blaze, which killed 24 people, started in the central part of the building, near the entrance to the psychiatric clinic, and the fire blocked the way to the elevator and the stairs that were the only way to escape, according to NHK.

The broadcaster said citing security camera footage that Tanimoto placed a paper bag containing some liquid (likely gasoline) on the floor of the clinic and then lit it on fire.

The man is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

