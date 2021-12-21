UrduPoint.com

Osaka Fire Suspect Could Be Imitating Kyoto Animation Studio Arsonist - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Investigators probing the deadly fire in a mental health clinic in Japan's Osaka believe that the suspect, the 61-year-old Morio Tanimoto, may have intended to imitate the 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto animation studio, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Osaka fire killed 25 and injured 28. It started on Friday in the eight-story clinic's fourth floor near the entrance, blocking people's only way to escape through stairs and elevators. Tanimoto, himself a patient, was caught on camera placing a paper bag containing unidentified liquid ” presumably gasoline ” on the floor and igniting it. Another camera caught him blocking people from leaving the building.

Investigators found a newspaper article about the Kyoto Animation arson in Tanimoto's house, which prompted them to believe he might have wanted to use a similar method, according to the report.

Tanimoto purchased 10 liters (338 Oz) of gasoline in late November, the sources were cited as saying. Furthermore, a small fire broke out in his living quarters shortly before the big fire, which the police believe was him testing the gasoline before the arson attack, according to the report.

Investigative sources were cited as saying that Tanimoto is believed to have sealed the emergency exit with adhesive tape a day before the attack.

In July 2019, 42-year-old Shinji Aoba entered the Kyoto Animation studio, poured gasoline on the floor and set it on fire. He said the studio stole a novel from him. The arson killed 36 and injured 34, including Aoba.

