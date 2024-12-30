Open Menu

Osaka Has To 'scrap A Little' For Season-opening Win In Auckland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a winning straight-sets start to her season Monday as she strives to rediscover the form that took her to world number one.

The Japanese star has struggled for consistency since returning to the court a year ago after the birth of daughter Shai in July 2023.

Now ranked 57, she stressed on Sunday that the fire to win still burned brightly and she was confident of revisiting her former glories.

Now under the wing of Serena Williams' long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the 27-year-old put in a solid performance at the Auckland Classic to overcome Israel's Lina Glushko, ranked 221, 6-4, 6-4.

But she to dig deep with Glushko making her work hard in the rallies.

Osaka converted the only break point she had in a tight first set and raced to a 3-1 lead in the second.

But Glushko then reeled off three games in a row before Osaka regrouped to win the next three in windy conditions for the 85-minute victory.

"It was good to have to, I guess, scrap a little for the first round," Osaka said.

"I just kept trying to tell myself 'one point at a time,' and try not to get discouraged. Thankfully it came out in my favour at the end."

She will next play Austria's Julia Grabher who saved a match point in beating Spanish qualifier Leyre Romero Gormaz 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

In other action, fellow Japanese player Nao Hibino outlasted Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-4 while Dane Clara Tauson beat Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-3.

Top seeds Madison Keys and Elise Mertens begin their campaigns on Tuesday, as do former Grand Slam winners Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin.

