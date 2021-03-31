UrduPoint.com
Osaka To Ask Japanese Gov't For Stronger Local COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura is mulling requesting Tokyo to designate the province as requiring stricter restrictive measures in line with a new COVID-19 law, Japanese media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura is mulling requesting Tokyo to designate the province as requiring stricter restrictive measures in line with a new COVID-19 law, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Last Friday, a revised law took effect in Japan allowing the central government to authorize stricter restrictions in regions without declaring a formal state of emergency.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Yoshimura will ask the central government to designate Osaka as such an area based on the new law.

Citing government sources, the reports said that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration is making plans to designate the Osaka capital as an area requiring tougher measures possibly on Thursday.

These measures will reportedly include fines for businesses which breach the prescribed operating hours.

Osaka has the second-highest toll of COVID-19 cases after Tokyo while also surpassing the capital territory in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

The province also has the highest ratio of people infected with more contagious virus variants, according to Shigeru Omi, the government's COVID-19 subcommittee chief, as cited in the report. Omi told the parliament on Wednesday that Osaka was on the brink of Stage 4 level of infection, the worst on Japan's four-level scale.

