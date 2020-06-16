Oscar Awards Delayed Until April 2021 Due to Pandemic - Motion Picture Academy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The next Oscars awards will be delayed until April 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the academy said in a press release on Monday.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19," the statement said.