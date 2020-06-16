UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oscar Awards Delayed Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic - Motion Picture Academy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Oscar Awards Delayed Until April 2021 Due to Pandemic - Motion Picture Academy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The next Oscars awards will be delayed until April 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the academy said in a press release on Monday.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19," the statement said.

Related Topics

April Sunday Oscar TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.