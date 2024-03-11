Open Menu

Oscar Winners In Main Categories

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was the big winner of the night with seven awards, while "Poor Things" -- a female take on the Frankenstein story -- won four.

Best picture: "Oppenheimer"

Best director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Best actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"

Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best original screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best adapted screenplay: Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

Best international feature film: "The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"

Best documentary feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, "Oppenheimer"

Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack

Best cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

Best film editing: Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"

Best makeup and hairstyling: "Poor Things"

Best costume design: "Poor Things"

Best production design: "Poor Things"

Best sound: "The Zone of Interest"

Best visual effects: "Godzilla Minus One"

