Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 Due to Pandemic - Motion Picture Academy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The next Oscars awards ceremony will be delayed until April 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the academy said in a press release on Monday.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19," the statement said.

The upcoming Oscars was originally set to take place on February 28, 2021.

In addition, the statement said the Oscars awards eligibility period for feature films has been extended from December 31 to February 28, 2021. The submission deadline for general entry categories, including Best Picture, Original Score and Original Song has been pushed back to January 15, 2021, the statement said.

Many films set to release this spring and summer have been pushed back to the fall due to stay-at-home orders over the pandemic.