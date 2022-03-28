Oscars Organizers Draw Attention to Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The organizers of the 94th academy Awards that are being presented at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, have urged people to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we - collectively as a global community - can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able," a message displayed during the awards ceremony said.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony is being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. So far, no accusations were voiced against Russia, which launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger.

Ukraine-born Mila Kunis said during the Oscars on Sunday, commenting on the Ukraine situation, that "one cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."

Some of the awards already announced on Sunday include the the Oscar for best animated feature that went to Disney's "Encanto"; best actress in a supporting role, won by Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"); the best supporting actor Oscar that went to Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award in the category for his role in "CODA"; and the award for best original screenplay that went to Kenneth Branagh for his autobiographical movie "Belfast."