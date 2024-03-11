Oscars Red Carpet: Black, Metallics, Mermaids
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Hollywood's top stars hit the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, with a few usual trends on offer: black is always chic and metallics are super glam.
Here is a look at what the A-listers wore to the academy Awards:
- Back in black -
German actress Sandra Hueller, a best actress nominee for "Anatomy of a Fall" and the star of "The Zone of Interest," was ready for her Oscars close-up: she wore a stunning black Schiaparelli gown with a wide sculptural neckline.
Presenter Rita Moreno, among the Hollywood elite with an EGOT -- Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- arrived in a black gown with ruffles at the neck and down the front. She told ABC her black wig was a tribute to the late Chita Rivera.
Colman Domingo -- a best actor nominee for "Rustin" and one of the definite style stars of this awards season -- looked sharp in a double-breasted Louis Vuitton tuxedo with slightly flared trousers, ornate silver buttons and lots of jewelry, including a stunning brooch in his bowtie.
And "High school Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens made a big statement with her black long-sleeved body-con gown: it showcased her baby bump as she announced her pregnancy with baseball player husband Cole Tucker.
- Glittering metallics -
One of the best ways to ensure attention on the Oscars red carpet is to dress a bit like the golden statuette -- metallics are a timeless sure bet.
Anya Taylor-Joy, who will present an award, wowed in a silvery strapless Dior gown with plenty of sequins and sparkle.
America Ferrera, a nominee for best supporting actress for her turn in "Barbie," combined two hot red carpet trends with her form-fitting sleeveless Versace dress -- it's metallic and pink.
Barbiecore has been all the rage throughout awards season, especially among the stars of Greta Gerwig's surreal feminist fantasy about the iconic Mattel doll.
- Mermaids -
Like Bella Baxter, the character she plays in "Poor Things," Oscar nominee Emma Stone went her own way stylewise on Sunday, in a pale aqua, strapless Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a wide peplum and a long skirt.
Hailee Steinfeld also got the mermaid memo, wearing a gauzy aqua Elie Saab gown with a gilded bodice and scarf attached to her wrists like floating sleeves.
- Red carpet politics -
The Oscars is often a moment for political activism, and this year, the deadly conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was not far from the minds of the A-listers on the red carpet.
Several nominees including singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O'Connell and director Kaouther Ben Hania wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins, in support of "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel."
The pin features an orange hand with a black heart.
"Anatomy of a Fall" stars Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner wore pins bearing the Palestinian flag.
