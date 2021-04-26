Oscars Underway in Los Angeles, 'Another Round' Wins Best International Feature Film

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The 93rd academy Awards are underway at Union Station in Los Angeles.

The Oscars kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday), according to the ABC broadcast. The ceremony is being held with a limited audience because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Regina King, director of "One Night in Miami," opened the show.

"Another Round" by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg won the Best International Feature Film Oscar, while the Best Original Screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah."